VALPARAISO, IN - Donna M. Fikes, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born March 26, 1952 in Gary, IN to James A. and Josephine S. (Mikalowsky) Owen. On May 22, 1971 in Gary, IN Donna married Larry D. Fikes who survives along with their daughters, Kimberly (Josh) Gring and Kelley (Matt) Wethington; grandchildren, Xander, Nathan, and Noah Gring and Davis and Drake Wethington; and siblings, Ron Owen, Roger (Sandy) Owen, and Debbie (Mike) Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James E. Owen.