Oct. 5, 1932 - Dec. 20, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Donna M. Verde (nee Massa), age 90, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on December 20, 2022. She was born on October 5, 1932 in Gary, IN.

Donna is survived by her children: Angela Christner, John Verde, and Stephanie (David) Stephenson; her loving grandchildren: Nicole Siedelman, Nathan (Kacy) Christner, Danielle Verde, Stephan Verde, Sean Stephenson, Matt Stephenson, Gina Stephenson; and great-grandchildren: Sam Seidelman, Sydney Seidelman and Sawyer Christner. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Angelo P. Verde and her parents, Steve and Margaret Massa.

Donna graduated from Tolleston High School in 1950 where she earned her Tolleston "T".

Donna worked many years in women's fashion and had a loyal clientele who depended on her fashion sense. Over the years, Donna modeled in fashion shows for various boutiques in the Northwest, IN area. She was a true fashionista who always looked like a million bucks.

She was outgoing, able to talk to anyone, and made people feel special. Donna's incredible spirit and sense of humor touched all who met her.

She was married to the love of her life, Angelo, for 36 years but unfortunately lost him too soon.

She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren including her large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 North Campbell, Valparaiso, IN. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Father Jerry Schweitzer officiating. Donations may be made in Donna's name to Saint Teresa of Avila Student Center in Valparaiso.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.