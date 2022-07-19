Donna M. Wacnik

Nov. 28, 1931 - July 17, 2022

VALPARAISO - Donna Wacnik, age 90, passed away on July 17, 2022. Born in Hammond, IN on November 28, 1931 to the late William and Emma (nee Bonnet) Hartfield.

She was a member of the Riverside Community Church in Hammond, IN and homemaker.

Survived by children: Mark (Debbie), Paul (Kristin), David (Cheryl) Wacnik, Ruth Anne (Erik) Olson; grandchildren: Christopher (Jessica), Michelle, Lindsey, John, Peter and Timothy Wacnik, Jackelyn (Keith) McAleese, Leo and Fredrik Schreiber-Wacnik, Patrick, Matthew, and Evan Olson; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Hudson, Ansley and Ethan; sisters: Bonnie Muir, Sally (Kent) Westley.

Preceded in death by husband, Ronald Wacnik; parents; sister, Janet Williams; brothers-in-law: Owen Muir and Jim Williams.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, and a funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL. Chaplain Dean Christianson, officiating.

Memorials may be made to Share Foundation, 6617 County Rd. 300 E, LaPorte, IN., sharefoundation.org

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN (219) 462-3125.