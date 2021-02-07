Donna Mae Boyd (nee Gency)

CROWN POINT, IN - Donna Mae Boyd (Gency), age 72, received her angel wings on February 1, 2021. Born in Waynesburg, PA, and resided in Crown Point, IN for the last 50 years. Donna was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Preceded in death by her parents Junior and Esther and her brother Diven.

Donna is survived by her cherished daughters: Renee (Mike), Amy (Mike) and Lori (Alex); her beloved grandchildren: Taryn (Zach), Gavin, Keanen and Teagen; and her precious great- grandchildren: Isaac, Delaney, Brayden, Kinleigh and Isabell. Donna is also survived by her sister Marla; and brothers: Terry, Tom and Rick.

She was always caring, compassionate loving friend who enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friends going to lunch, playing games and watching Jeopardy. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and celebrating life with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She reminded us in her own way that every day is worth living no matter your circumstances. She will be missed greatly missed by family and friends. We love you, mom!

No service, just a private gathering for immediate family only. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.