Donna Mae Dust (nee Claus)

Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of: Julie (Bill) Westerhoff, Denise (Dave) Deruntz, Daryl (Denise) Dust, and late Janice Dust. Devoted grandmother of: Holly Ellis (Mark), Christy Lauerman, Amber (Pat) Hanas, Renee (late Darin) Rubino, Katie (Brandon) Hegg, Michael Dust (Sonya). Cherished great-grandmother of: Tristin, Nathaniel, Patrick, Aubrey, Brooklyn, Gracelyn, Greta, and Lennon. Dearest sister of: Richard (late Judy), Paul (Pam), and Jim (Laura) Claus; dear sister-in-law of: Jerry (Carol) Dust. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Donna was a lifelong active member of Zion United Church of Christ. Visitation Friday, November 26, 2021 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - CEDAR LAKE, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Visitation and Funeral Service Saturday, November 27, 2021 DIRECTLY at Zion United Church of Christ, 14804 W. 113th Ave., Dyer, IN. from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Interment Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.