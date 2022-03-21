July 18, 1935 - March 17, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Donna Mae Terhorst, age 86, of Schererville, Indiana passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Donna was born July 18, 1935 in Westmoreland, Pennsylvania to Violet Bashioum and David Bashioum.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Terhorst; her mother, Violet Bashioum; her father, David Bashioum; and her grandson, Mark Terhorst.

Donna is survived by two sons: Rick Terhorst (Garlene) and Bruce Terhorst (Debbie); three daughters: Kathy Austgen, Judy McFarlane (Van) and Amy Mitchell; her brother, David Bashioum (Margaret). She also was survived by 19 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A public visitation for Donna will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a funeral service at 7:30 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Terhorst family.