SPRING, TX/HAMMOND, IN - Donna Orcutt Tataren of Spring, TX formerly of Hammond, IN went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in her home. She is survived by her Son, Craig (Patricia) Orcutt; Daughter, Pamela (late Garry) Cox; and Grandson, Timothy (Kelli) Orcutt. Full arrangements can be found at www.mcnuttfuneralhome.com