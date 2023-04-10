June 12, 1931 - April 2, 2023

DEMOTTE, IN - Donna Pitts, age 91, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Donna is survived by her children: Kathy Dougherty and Kris Kelly; grandchildren: Dustin, Gina, Casey, Jake, Candace, and Kelsey; and many great-grandchildren who brought her much joy.

Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Pitts; parents, Kenneth and Magdelene DeCrow; children: Kenny, Kerry, and Kimberly; and brothers: Ramon and Kenneth DeCrow.

Donna was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and wife for countless years. She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church and loved spending time with her church and parish comrades.

In her younger years, Donna loved bowling, playing cards, and golf with her friends. She also enjoyed going to auctions and yard sales. Donna truly lived for her family, enjoying a full life of time spent with her numerous grand and great-grandchildren, and always embraced her "lively" family gatherings. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 302 N Madison St., Hebron, IN 46341.

Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Kouts, IN.

Visit Donna's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com; 219-663-2500.