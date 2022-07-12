 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna R. Lundahl

Donna R. Lundahl

Aug. 16, 1936 - July 09, 2022

Donna R. Lundahl, 85, Passed away peacefully with her family, on Saturday, July 09, 2022. Donna was born to Phillip Gaines and Renia (Gailey), on August 16, 1936, in Shelbyville, MO. Donna was a high school graduate and worked as an insurance agent with Trowbridge Agency for more than 20 years. Donna is preceded by her parents; and her brothers: Allan and Harold Gaines. She is survived by her Daughters: Shellee Nelson, and Pamela (Tom) Shriner, of Valparaiso; She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Denny (Samantha) Dombkowski, of Albuquerque, NM, Angie (Nick) Shriner-Davio, of Chicago, IL, Jamie (Tom) Shriner-Biddle, of Hammond, IN, Danielle Shriner, of Valparaiso, IN, and Ben Shriner, of Valparaiso. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.

