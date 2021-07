Donna R. Yuraitis

December 22, 1944 — July 26, 2021

CLAYPOOL, IN — Donna R. Yuraitis, age 76, of Claypool, IN, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Donna is survived by her children: Patrick Strickland, Marvin (Theresa) Strickland and Pam (Jack) Phillips (nee Strickland); several grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and very special friends: Kimberly Strom and Larry Frain.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Yuraitis; parents: Everett and Genevieve Jentzen; and brother Alan Jentzen.

Donna was a member of the American Kennel Club. She was a well-known and respected breeder of Shetland Sheepdogs "Shelties".

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

