LOWELL, IN - Donna Rae Kokot (nee Hicks), 75 of Lowell, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by daughters Rhonda Kokot (Ryan Karvola) and Dawn Mullaney (Kevin) and son Robert Kokot (Sheri); six grandchildren: Megan, Colin and Brenna Mullaney, and Zoe, Sydney and Betsy Kokot; sister, Patricia Rivera (Joe) of Lowell and brother Jim Hicks of Cedar Lake; and Belgian exchange student son Herve Poncin (Claudine). She was preceded in death by her husband Ron and son Michael Daniel Kokot, and brother Fred Hicks.

Donna was born in East Chicago, IN on December 31, 1944 to Fred "Bob" and Mary Hicks, who both preceded her in death. Before staying home to raise her family, Donna worked at Lakeshore National Bank in Chicago and in the payroll department at Youngstown Steel. She later returned to the workforce and loved her jobs conducting surveys for various government agencies including the U.S. Census Bureau.

