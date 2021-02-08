 Skip to main content
Donna Rose Gawron

Donna Rose Gawron

Donna Rose Gawron

Jan. 28, 1971 - Jan. 29, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Donna Rose Gawron, age 50 a longtime Portage resident passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. She was born on January 28, 1971 in Hammond, IN. She worked for Jo Ann Fabrics since 2005. Donna was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage.

She is survived by her mother, Gloria J. Gawron of Portage, IN; two brothers: David W. Gawron of Portage, IN and Phil (Kim) Gawron of Portage, IN.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thaddeus J. Gawron in 2015.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be shared with VNA Hospice or Memorial Masses at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Donna's memory.

Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Portage (219) 762-3013. A memorial mass will take place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN. www.reesfuneralhomes.com

