Oct. 8, 1931 - Feb. 24, 2023

VALPARAISO - Donna S. Forrest, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023. She was born on October 8, 1931 in Mayfield, KY to Claude and Nera (Gibson) Williams. She graduated from Thomas Edison High School and was an active member at Calvary Church and the Purdue Extension Homemakers Club. Donna was a homemaker and also was a bookkeeper for a time at U.S. Steel. She was an avid reader and enjoyed ceramics, sewing, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

On March 18, 1952 she married James L. Forrest, who preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by their children: Jeff (Michelle) Forrest, Linda (Roger) Chester, and Rick (Tammy) Forrest; grandchildren: Amy Roberson, John (Haleigh) Forrest, and Christian Forrest; and great-grandchildren: Jack, Anna Kate, and Ellie Roberson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Williams; granddaughter, Carolyn Sue Chester; and grandson-in-law, Lex Roberson.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a funeral service starting at noon. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Home.