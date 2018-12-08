HEBRON, IN - Donna Trembczynski, age 58 of Hebron, formerly of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018.
Survived by husband of 26 years, Greg; four children: Sean (Kasey) Trembczynski, Gina (Eric Neely) Ward, Damien Ward, Shana (Kenneth) Schreiber; five grandchildren: Ellie and Ava Trembczynski, Hannah and Mason Neely, and Rusty Schreiber; three brothers; three sisters; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Sylvia Swiderski.
Donna worked at Coldwell Banker and Market Day. She was a member of Illiana Garden Pond Society. Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point, on Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 6:00 pm. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. Services to conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
