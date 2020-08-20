× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna M. Turner (nee Batterson)

VALPARAISO, IN — Donna Turner (nee Batterson), 88, passed away on August 15, 2020, in Holland, MI. She was born on December 10, 1931, in Quincy, IL. She was a longtime resident of Valparaiso since 1949.

Donna was the secretary of St. Paul Catholic Church for 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Paul Money Counter, Porter Hospital Guild for 60 years, an avid Bridge player, member of Delta Theta Tau sorority, and attended Valparaiso University.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilou Corsbie and Nancy (Barry) Corsbie; grandsons, Brent (Emily), David (Lara), Lucas (Lindsey), Nathan (Alissa) and Joseph (Jenny); great-grandchildren, Ella Marie, Luke, Merrick, Olive, Sierra; sister-in-law, Betty Turner; and best friend, Lorrie Woycik.

Preceded in death by husband, David D. Turner, her parents and son-in-law, Gary Corsbie.

Memorial Mass on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN, the Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church and VNA Hospice.

Entombment of cremains. Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, (219) 462-3125.