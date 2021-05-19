Donna Winarski (nee Drca)

Nov. 5, 1964 — May 17, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN — Donna Winarski (nee Drca), 56, of St. John, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born in Gary, IN, on November 5, 1964.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steve; sons, Mike, Nickolas and Steven; sister, Millie (Thomas Kus) Djuric; niece, Donna (Adam) Bruner and grandniece, Cassandra Bruner; nephew and nieces: Adam, Monica, Jessica and Lauryn; and great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Dusan and Sophia Drca, and nephew, Steve Djuric.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Sava Serbvian Orthodox Church, Merrillville, with the Rev. Marko Matic officiating. At rest in St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Donna's family on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (U.S. 30 east of Cline Avenue). Pomen prayer servce Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m.