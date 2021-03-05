Donnabelle Ruth Barber

August 5, 1926 — March 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Donnabelle Ruth Barber, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was born August 5, 1926, in Middlebury, IN, to William and Elsie (Miller) Nelson. Donnabelle was a member of Calvary Church, and enjoyed sewing, cooking, fishing and watching the Chicago Cubs. She will be remembered for her outgoing and bubbly personality. Donnabelle was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

On August 27, 1945, in Valparaiso, she married Alvin Barber, who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by their children, Peggy Barber, of Valparaiso, Jeff (Paula) Barber, of Clearwater, FL, and Amy (Kraig) Nuttall, of Mocksville, NC; and grandchildren: Amanda (Jody) Colona, Alicia Nuttall, Cameron O'Connor and Travis (Heather) Haddock. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Nelson; and sisters, Bernice Egli, Arlene Rice and Elizabeth Birky.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road. The funeral service will begin on Monday at 10:30 AM at Calvary Church, 1325 Evans Ave. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Home, 354 West St., Suite 1, Valparaiso, IN 46383.