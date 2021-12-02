Donnadeen Braxton

MOYOCK, NC/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Donnadeen "Dee" Elaine Neal Braxton, age 95, passed on to her eternal home on Monday, November 16, 2021. She was born to Sophia and Quince Neal in Dodge City, Kansas. After high school graduation, she and her parents moved to Florida in 1944 where Dee studied nursing at Tampa General Hospital as part of the U.S. Army Cadet Nurse Corps. It was there she met her future husband, Thomas E. Braxton, an ambulance driver in Tampa. After their marriage they followed Sophia and Quince to Hammond, Indiana, where Dee worked as a Staff Nurse and Nursing Supervisor at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond and Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer; and Tom worked in supervisory positions at American Steel Foundries in East Chicago.

Dee was a very active member of Woodmar United Methodist Church in Hammond and Benson Memorial United Methodist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. She enjoyed traveling adventures: visiting the Rocky Mountains, the Blue Ridge Mountains, New Orleans, and the Holy Land. She celebrated her 70th birthday by cruising in a hot-air balloon. She later retired to Raleigh, North Carolina and spent her final months with her daughter Donna Cant in Moyock, North Carolina.