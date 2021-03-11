SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Dora Haak, nee Nieuwenhuis, age 97, of South Holland, IL went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late John Haak. Loving mother of: Janet (Darryl) Kooy and Doris (Scott) Trester; devoted grandmother of: Alison Trester, Abigail Kooy, Scott (Lisa) Trester, Jeffrey Trester, David (Marianne) Trester, and Michael (Allison) Trester; and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Eli (late Alice) Nieuwenhuis, late Harold (late Jean) Nieuwenhuis, late Anna (late Henry) Reyenga, and an infant brother the late Richard Nieuwenhuis; remembered by many loving nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Sadie (Pannekoek) Nieuwenhuis.

Visitation Friday, March 12, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Crete Protestant Reformed Church, 1777 Richton Road, Crete, IL. Funeral service Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Crete Protestant Reformed Church. Burial will take place prior to the service at 9:45 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Protestant Reformed Christian School Association. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com