 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dora Haak (nee Nieuwenhuis)

Dora Haak (nee Nieuwenhuis)

{{featured_button_text}}
Dora Haak (nee Nieuwenhuis)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Dora Haak, nee Nieuwenhuis, age 97, of South Holland, IL went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late John Haak. Loving mother of: Janet (Darryl) Kooy and Doris (Scott) Trester; devoted grandmother of: Alison Trester, Abigail Kooy, Scott (Lisa) Trester, Jeffrey Trester, David (Marianne) Trester, and Michael (Allison) Trester; and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Eli (late Alice) Nieuwenhuis, late Harold (late Jean) Nieuwenhuis, late Anna (late Henry) Reyenga, and an infant brother the late Richard Nieuwenhuis; remembered by many loving nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Sadie (Pannekoek) Nieuwenhuis.

Visitation Friday, March 12, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Crete Protestant Reformed Church, 1777 Richton Road, Crete, IL. Funeral service Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Crete Protestant Reformed Church. Burial will take place prior to the service at 9:45 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Protestant Reformed Christian School Association. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: USW, Mrvan hail Protecting the Right to Organize Act as good for unions, workers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts