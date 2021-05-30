Nov. 17, 1925 - May 16, 2021

DeMOTTE, IN - Dora I. David, age 95, of DeMotte, IN, went to live with her Savior on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Dora and her twin Flora, were born on November 17, 1925, in Wheatfield, Indiana, to Jesse and Effie Wynkoop.

On November 15, 1947, Dora married Dennis (Dick) David of Roselawn, Indiana. They remained in the Northwest Indiana area all of their lives, raising three children, with homes in Cedar Lake, Hammond, Griffith, Crown Point, and Lake Village. Her final years were spent at the Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte, IN. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Roselawn United Methodist Church.

Dora is survived by one son, Stephen (Cindee) David of Florida, two daughters, Denise Wallen Scholl of Idaho and Sandra Roberts of Indiana. She also leaves six grandchildren: Michelle (Michael) Lake, David (Renee) Wallen, Chalice (Andy) Strong, Dustin (Vicki) Roberts, Melanie (Jacob) Swenson and Lauren David; eleven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, her parents, Jesse and Effie Wynkoop, and her eight siblings.