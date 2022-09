HAMMOND, IN - Dora Johnson, 82, of Hammond, IN passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home in Hammond, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Divinity Funeral Home 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Nellie Williams, officiating. Live streaming will begin at noon CST via www.divinityfuneralhome.com