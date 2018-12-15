KOUTS, IN - Doreen K. Kuehl, 76 of Kouts passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018. She was born October 2, 1942 in Kouts to Doyne B. and Dorothy K. (Heinold) Stewart. Doreen was a 1960 graduate of Kouts High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Kouts, where she taught Sunday School for over 40 years. She was a 4-H Leader for 40 years and a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau and Porter County Homemakers.
On October 2, 1960 in Kouts, Doreen married Paul Kuehl who survives along with their children, John (Joann) Kuehl, Carla (Mark) Bornemann, and Ronald (Lori) Kuehl; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Nola) Stewart, Daryl Stewart, and Darick (Susan) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Michael Ryan Kuehl.
Visitation will be Monday, December 17, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Koutswith a Funeral Service on Tuesday December 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church 504 Sunset Dr., Kouts. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude Cancer Research.