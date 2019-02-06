HIGHLAND, IN - Doreen Opperman, 71, of Highland, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019.She is survived by her dear husband, Michael Opperman; three loving sons, Chris (Sarah), David (Jeannie), and Richard (Heather) Opperman; six adoring grandchildren, CJ and Michael, Jake and Nicholas, and Collin and Lauren Opperman. Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Ora Ray, and her precious granddaughter, Maddie Opperman.Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322.In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St. Jude, American Humane Society, or Disabled Veterans. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800, or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.
