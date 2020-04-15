× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doreen Sweeney (nee Carpenter)

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Doreen Sweeney (nee Carpenter), loving wife, mother of two children, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at 81.

Doreen was born on August 6, 1938 in Gary, IN to Paul G. and Doris Carpenter. She graduated from Hobart High School in 1957. On June 29, 1960, she married James Lawrence Sweeney. They raised two sons, James Grant and Patrick Greg.

As a young girl and a teenager, Doreen belonged to the Girl Scouts and enjoyed camping. During high school, she was a member of glee club, boosters, and debuteens. She was a faithful wife of nearly sixty years to her husband, James L. Sweeney. Both were members of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Valparaiso, IN, before retiring and moving to Rosewood, KY, where she was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. She asked for little and gave much; she was a loving wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband, James Lawrence Sweeney, of Rosewood, KY; her two children, James Grant (Pam) Sweeney and Patrick Greg (Anne) Sweeney of Valparaiso, IN; her sister, Gail (David) Wilson of Knox, IN; her brother, William (Theresa) of Portage, IN; three grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; and nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at Greenbrier Schoolhouse Cemetery on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Rosewood, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Harmony Baptist Church in Todd County, KY.