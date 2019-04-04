{{featured_button_text}}
DORETHA ISBELL
Sallie Gucwa

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DORETHA ISBELL ON HER 25TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN APRIL 4, 1994-APRIL 4, 2019. You were a wonderful Mother who never grew old. After 25 years of losing you, memories still unfold. We will always think of you; a real Mom through and through. Always, Your Loving Family