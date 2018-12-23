FARMINGTON, AR - Dori Pool (nee Such), age 75, born on June 10, 1943 in East Chicago, IN to Mary and John Such, passed away suddenly on December 12, 2018 in Farmington, AR. She graduated from East Chicago Washington in 1961. Dori was as sweet as she was pretty. She is survived by her husband Richard Pool, son Richard 'Dickie' Pool, daughter Laura (Bart) Keener; grandchildren Lee Isaac and Bella Pool and Riley and Darby Jane Keener; mother Mary B. Young, sisters Anne-Marie Kuczora and Joan Skoog and several loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Arkansas on January 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to New St. George Romanian Orthodox Church, PO Box 613, Schererville, IN, 46375.