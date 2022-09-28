Dorie Hires

Nov. 9, 1936 - Sep. 13, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Dorie Hires, 85 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born November 9, 1936, in Green Bay, WI to Dominic and Josephine (Knobloch) Denessen.

Dorie made her career as a speech pathologist for 20 years with the New Buffalo School System in Michigan, beginning with elementary students, and working her way into the middle school, and ending in the high school. In her young adult years, Dorie traveled the world extensively. She was a current, active member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center in Valparaiso.

Dorie adored spending time with her beloved husband, Jack, particularly on their annual fishing vacation at Fireside Lodge in Sioux Lookout, Canada. They enjoyed many travels together, and with their good friends, Ron and Hollis Oselka to interesting, and fun destinations throughout the years. Dorie and Jack were dedicated Green Bay Packers fans, who even owned stake in the professional football team. They shared their home with many wonderful "Rescue Kitties" over the years together, most recently with "Buster" and "Jake".

Dorie will be remembered as a generous, caring, and lovely woman.

On August 3, 1973, Dorie married Dr. Jack M. Hires, who preceded her in death in 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Denessen.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, with a private interment at Angelcrest Cemetery to follow. Memorial donations may be made in Dorie's name to the Independent Cat Society, P.O. Box 735, Westville, IN, 46391.

Moeller Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.