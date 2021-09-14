Doris A. Cinotto

WHITING - Doris A. Cinotto, 90 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her residence. She was the beloved daughter of the late William and Anna (Zib) Cinotto. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Cinotto and nephew, William Cinotto, whom she raised. She is survived by numerous cousins; devoted caregivers, Tasheemah, Kenyatta and Aaron; dear friends, Margaret Saliga and Barbara Powell.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Bohemian National Cemetery, Braidwood, IL. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. to time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Doris Cinotto was born on March 9, 1931 and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1949 and was a member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Catholic Community. She was a retiree of the American Maize Products Co. (Cargill), Hammond. Doris loved knitting, reading and praying, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.