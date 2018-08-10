LANSING, IL - Doris B. Markowski (nee Oglander), age 77 of Lansing, IL, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 2, 2018. She is survived by her beloved son: Jim (Abby). She is the cherished Grammy-D to Emma, Brady, and Sophie; devoted sister to Carol (Bill); favorite aunt and auntie-aunt to niece Shawna (Tyler) and nephew Bill (Selena). Doris was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Gabrielle.
Doris was a graduate of Hirsch High School and worked for many years in the Real Estate field. She was always up for an adventure and never liked to sit still. Doris was a proud Chicago White Sox fan! She loved to knit gifts for her family and friends. Cha Cha especially loved spending mornings with her Dunkin' crew. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends are invited to visit with Doris's family on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 12:00 noon - 2:00 PM. At the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL A memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM. www.schroederlauer.com