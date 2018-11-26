VALPARAISO, IN - Doris Brown, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 18, 1923 in Wheatfield, IN to Morris Aaron and Anna (Dvorkin) Block. On June 17, 1945 she married the love of her life Harry Brown who passed away March 3, 2005. Doris is survived by her sons: Mel Brown of Newton, MA, Kenny (Linda) Brown of Valparaiso, IN, Steve (Sally) Brown of Chapel Hill, NC; her daughter, Carol (Jack) Fink of Valparaiso, IN; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Doris was an active member of Temple Israel in Valparaiso. She was a pioneer woman in business, as she and her late husband Harry founded the Browne House in Hobart, IN in 1967, and then Valparaiso, IN 1972. Doris's greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She also volunteered her time helping several organizations that are too numerous to mention. She had a passion for gardening, painting, and playing games from Mah Jongg to Bridge. Doris enjoyed writing and even documented her life story which will be passed down from generation to generation.
Services will be held at 1:00p.m. on Monday, November 26 at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso. Rabbi Shoshanna Feferman will officiate. Burial will be in Temple Beth El Cemetery in Portage, IN. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services at the funeral home. Family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations can be made to the Temple Israel Valparaiso, IN.