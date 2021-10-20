Doris Deprizio (nee Crestani)

Mar. 15, 1928 — Oct. 11, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Doris Deprizio (nee Crestani), age 93, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Loving mother of David (Lori) Deprizio and Doreen (Tom) Eischen; proud grandmother of: Deanna (Greg) Chero, Michael Deprizio, Matthew (Anna) Deprizio, Joe (Melissa) Deprizio and Steve Deprizio; fond great-grandmother of: Serena, Reeve, Will Santino, Dominic, Charlotte, Beau and Benjamin; cherished aunt of: Joyce and Bill Ambre and families; and dear daughter-in-law: Adele Deprizio.

Doris was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 51 years, Nicholas Deprizio; and son, Terry Deprizio.

Doris loved to play golf, cook and was an avid book reader. She was a former member of Youche and Calumet Country Clubs. Doris loved playing bridge with her friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at PRUZIN-LITTLE CHAPEL, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. Visit Doris' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.