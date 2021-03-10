Doris 'Dodie' Wilkey

Dodie spent her life being a wife and mother. She was an excellent cook, her specialties being her fudge, bread pudding and baked beans, which were always requested at every family gathering. She had the gift of gab, never met a stranger, and always welcomed friends and family in her home. She was an excellent mother and grandmother and loved singing lullabies to the babies in the family. A tradition that continues to be passed on to this day. Dodie had a strong Irish spirit and was extremely generous, patient, loving, kind and forgiving, a true example of Jesus' love.