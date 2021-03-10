Doris 'Dodie' Wilkey
GRIFFITH, IN — Doris "Dodie" Wilkey, 91, of Griffith, passed away on Saturday March 6, 2021.
She is survived by her children: Kip (Julie) Wilkey, Tina Wilkey, Erin (David) Maglish, Troy Wilkey and Kelli (Jerry) Potosky; grandchildren: Jennifer, Shannon (Calvin), Kristin, Adam, Danny (Miranda) Brooke, Ryan, Jonah, Morgan, Allison, Nicole, Elizabeth, Sarah and Corrin; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and care giver, Tina Silmon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Denihan; husband, Cliff; daughter, Sherry Gonzalez; grandson, Noah Potosky; sisters, Rose Bednar and Dawn Szczepaniak; and best friend, Irene "Peewee" Wagner.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, with concerns of COVID, masks are required at the funeral home.
Dodie was raised in Hammond, where she graduated from Hammond Tech High School, class of '47 (go Tigers). Upon graduating she worked as a telephone operator. In 1949, she met Cliff Wilkey, and after a three-month courtship, they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. They built their home in Griffith in 1953, where they raised their family.
Dodie spent her life being a wife and mother. She was an excellent cook, her specialties being her fudge, bread pudding and baked beans, which were always requested at every family gathering. She had the gift of gab, never met a stranger, and always welcomed friends and family in her home. She was an excellent mother and grandmother and loved singing lullabies to the babies in the family. A tradition that continues to be passed on to this day. Dodie had a strong Irish spirit and was extremely generous, patient, loving, kind and forgiving, a true example of Jesus' love.
Dodie was a member of First Christian Church in Griffith and involved in the Elderberry Club. She was active for many years with Griffith Democratic organization. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
