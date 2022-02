BLOOMINGTON - With sadness in the passing , but joy in the life lived, we announce the passing of Doris Mae Carlson Eckert. Doree was born on May 30, 1932, and entered into eternal life on Feb 15, 2022. She was preceded into eternal life by her parents: Roy & Louise Carlson; her husband, Robert Eckert; and infant son, Robert Eckert Jr. She is survived by her three children, their spouses, and nine grandchildren.