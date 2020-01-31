SCHERERVILLE, IN - Doris E. Bohney (nee Reiplinger), age 92, of Schererville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor R. Bohney. Loving mother of Barbara Bohney, Linda Bohney, Patty Bohney, Carol Bohney, and Donald Bohney. Cherished grandmother of Joseph Miles, Emily Miles, Nicole Bohney, Joshua Bohney, Caroline Bohney, and Cecelia Bohney. Dear sister of the late Raymond (late Dolores "Boots") Reiplinger, late James (late Lea) Reiplinger, late Robert (Betty) Reiplinger, and infant siblings Carl Reiplinger and Lorraine Reiplinger. Sister-in-law of the late Richard (Marian) Bohney, late Bertha Bohney, late Edward Bohney, late Cyril (late Loretta) Bohney, late Rosella (late Ralph) McColly, late William (late Rosemary) Bohney, late Paul (Phyllis) Bohney, John (Cheryl) Bohney, and Kenneth (late Virginia) Bohney. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Cecelia Reiplinger. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.