Doris E. "Corky" Eisenmenger

Feb. 3, 1925 - March 29, 2021
DYER/HIGHLAND, IN - Doris E. Eisenmenger, age 96, of Dyer, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021. She is survived by many wonderful friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Edna Eisenmenger; several cousins and friends.
Friends may gather at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Merlyn Lawrence officiating. A graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. eastern time, with Pastor Dr. Bassam Abdalla officiating.
Miss Eisenmenger taught physical education for nine years in Louisville, KY; Franklin IN, where she also was girls club director; Bloomington, IN and for 27 years in Hammond, IN. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Miami University in Oxford, OH and Master of Science from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN where she was a graduate assistant. Corky was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland as well as Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society for outstanding teachers, Indiana State Teachers Association, Lake County Retired Teachers Association, Wicker Park ladies golf league and Lincoln Oaks ladies golf league. In her retirement years she enjoyed concerts, musicals, movies, playing golf, bowling when she could, card games and spending time with her many wonderful friends.
For more information please contact special friends, Barbara Sejda and Rosanna Fowler or you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.