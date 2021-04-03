Doris E. "Corky" Eisenmenger

Miss Eisenmenger taught physical education for nine years in Louisville, KY; Franklin IN, where she also was girls club director; Bloomington, IN and for 27 years in Hammond, IN. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Miami University in Oxford, OH and Master of Science from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN where she was a graduate assistant. Corky was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland as well as Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society for outstanding teachers, Indiana State Teachers Association, Lake County Retired Teachers Association, Wicker Park ladies golf league and Lincoln Oaks ladies golf league. In her retirement years she enjoyed concerts, musicals, movies, playing golf, bowling when she could, card games and spending time with her many wonderful friends.