FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Doris E. Diggs, 95, formerly of Calumet City, passed away January 12, 2019. Cherished mother of Joyce (the late Theodore) Warzynski and Raymond (Pamela) Diggs; fond grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Orville T. Diggs, and children Maxine Stockman, Charles Diggs and Joseph Diggs. Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doris may be made to the charity of the contributor's choice.
