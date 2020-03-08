Doris Edwards

Doris was born in Mt. Vernon, IL on April 2, 1926, the second of six children to parents Orville and Edith Mick. She is preceded in death by brothers Robert, William, and sisters Virginia and Linda. Doris is survived by one sister Janet (Bob) Mick-Cook. She attended school in Mt. Vernon and married Robert Moore in 1946. They had two daughters. Doris was widowed just a few years later when Robert died unexpectedly at age 27. Doris remarried to Russell Edwards in 1953 who had one daughter. Doris and Russell had two children and together they raised their family of five girls. Early in their marriage they moved to Hammond. Russell worked and retired from Inland Steel. Doris was active in neighborhood groups, local schools, and in the VFW Post 802 in Hammond where she volunteered and served as President of the Women's Auxiliary in 1985. Doris enjoyed a vibrant work, home and social life in the communities she lived. After Russell retired and the children were out of school Doris and Russell moved to Valparaiso where Russell died in 2004 at age 90.