June 2, 1932—Dec. 26, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN—Doris Elaine Baker (nee Bush) of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on December 26, 2022, at Caledonia Senior Living in North Riverside, IL.

Doris was born on June 2, 1932, in Hammond, Indiana, to Thelma Jane Harris, age 30, and Charles William Bush, age 32. Doris had one brother, James T. Bush, and one “sister by choice,” her best friend Joan Thompson, both of whom preceded her in death. Doris received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Indiana University Northwest and her Master’s Degree from Valparaiso University.

Throughout her life, Doris gave to others. A member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville, Doris was a Stephen Minister for several years, helping others cope with difficult life challenges. As a member of the Trust Department at Gary National Bank, Doris watched over those who needed help managing their finances. A teacher at Iddings Elementary School for 25 years, Doris impacted the lives of so many of her students in positive ways. Doris also helped negotiate significant benefits for her fellow teachers as a representative of the National Education Association. Even after retirement, Doris remained active in social clubs and served in leadership roles for the homeowner’s association in her community.

Doris loved to travel and play golf with her beloved husband, Bobby Baker. Doris also loved live theater and music, definitely loved a good party, playing any kind of game from cards to scrabble to bunco, doing crossword puzzles, watching Indiana University basketball, the Cubs, and cats.

Doris was preceded in death by Bobby Baker (d. 2006), second husband Richard (Dick) West (d. 1989), and first husband Lloyd E. Thomas Jr. (d. 2013), who was the father of her two children.

Doris is survived by her son Charles (Eileen) Thomas of Elk Grove, CA and her daughter Cherri (Mark) Schmidt of Lyons, IL; stepchildren Graham (Kathleen) Baker of Cave Junction, OR, Susan (Rick) Taseff of Placerville, CA, Becky Baker-Myers of Valparaiso, IN, and Barb (Curt) Malangoni of Valparaiso, IN; nephews Bob (Deb) Bush and Tom (Jean) Bush; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Doris was buried in a private ceremony at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso on December 30, 2022. The family is planning a celebration of life for family and friends at 11:00 a.m. May 12, 2023, at The Gathering Place, 131 N. Main St., Hebron, IN. If anyone wishes to donate to a charity in Doris’s name, her request would be the Shriners Hospitals for Children.