Doris Evelyn DeVoe Wise was born May 23, 1928 to the late Nina Irene Kyle DeVoe and Edgar Erie DeVoe.
She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1946 and was the Class President. She attended Fisk University 1946-1948. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Wise, Sr., on April 18, 1948. After marrying the love of her life, she attended and graduated from Purdue Calumet in 1967 with a Degree in nursing. Doris is preceded in death by parents, husband Paul Wise, Sr.; brother Edgar DeVoe Jr.; sister Jeanne DeVoe Reed, and son Darryl Keith Wise; father and mother-in-law Lester (Myrtle) Wise.
She leaves to cherish her memories five children Valerie (Carl) Burrell, Paul (Genevieve) Wise, Michael, David (Pamela) Wise, Kevin (Debbielyn) Wise; brother Lorenzo George DeVoe; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; very special niece Sandra (Harold) Frank and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Paul H. Wise Jr. officiating with visitation to follow from 12:00-8:00 p.m.and family hours from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the GUY & ALLEN CHAPEL, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Friday March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Whole Truth Gospel Tabernacle, 4078 Lincoln Street. Bishop Kevin B. Wise Sr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.