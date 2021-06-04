SCHERERVILLE, IN - Doris Hazel Moore (nee Hecker), passed away June 2, 2021 at age 83, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved Wife of the late John Walter Moore. Loving mother of Jodene Moore, Deborah Lynn (Kenneth Wayne Seeman) Moore and the late Laurene Marie Moore. Loving Sister of the late Barbara (Eugene) Dietzgen. Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 S. Dixie Highway in Homewood on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. Interment Beverly Cemetery. For additional information contact tews-ryanfh@sbcglobal.net or 708-798-5300.