Doris I. Hill

MUNSTER, IN — Doris I. Hill, 90, of Munster, IN, (formerly of Hammond, IN) went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 12, 2021 with nieces and nephews at her bedside. She is survived by her three nieces, Patricia (Gene) Frantz, Kimberly (Steve) Meadows and Susan (Jim) Kasinger; and nephews, David Ackman and Danny (Gloria) Ackman. Preceding her in death were her parents, Elsie Kerr and Frank Hill; sisters, Ruth (Norviel) Ramsey and Ruby (Tony) Jeager; brothers, Hobart Ackman and Bobby Hill; and nephews, Reginald (Barbara) Ramsey, Don Day and Chuck Day.

Doris taught school for 32 years, was a member of Highland Church of the Nazarene, and lived at Hartsfield Village Assisted Living. She was loved by all and a dear friend to many.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN, 46322, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m., Pastor Ron Richmond officiating. Burial to follow immediately at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN, 46408.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Church of the Nazarene.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.