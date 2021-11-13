Doris J. Ratajczak

GOODRICH, TX - Doris G. Ratajczak, 63 of Goodrich, TX and formerly of Volo, IL and Westville, IN, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born January 11, 1958, to the late Glenn and Margaret Jones. Doris retired as a nurse, after 20 years of working at Life Care Center, Valparaiso. She enjoyed making jewelry, crafts, sewing, and traveling. Doris was previously an active church member at Peace Lutheran Church in Lake Zurich, IL. In recent years, she also thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the local resale shop, New Life Resale Shop of Wauconda, IL. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her granddaughters. Doris came to all their activities during her time living in Volo, IL and often had them spend the night for a sleepover.