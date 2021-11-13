 Skip to main content
Doris J. Ratajczak

Doris J. Ratajczak

Jan. 11, 1958 - Oct. 31, 2021

GOODRICH, TX - Doris G. Ratajczak, 63 of Goodrich, TX and formerly of Volo, IL and Westville, IN, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born January 11, 1958, to the late Glenn and Margaret Jones. Doris retired as a nurse, after 20 years of working at Life Care Center, Valparaiso. She enjoyed making jewelry, crafts, sewing, and traveling. Doris was previously an active church member at Peace Lutheran Church in Lake Zurich, IL. In recent years, she also thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the local resale shop, New Life Resale Shop of Wauconda, IL. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her granddaughters. Doris came to all their activities during her time living in Volo, IL and often had them spend the night for a sleepover.

On October 28, 1978, in Hammond, Doris married Michael John Ratajczak who preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her son, Douglas (Kelly) Ratajczak; granddaughters: Katherine and Madeline; siblings: Joyce (Eric) Odegard, Glenn Jones, Eunice Owen, Donald Jones, and Ann Ratajczak; and sister-in-law, Janet Snyder and Kathy Jones. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ray Jones.

Memorial Visitation will be held November 20, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association.

