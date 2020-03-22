Doris Jean Fadely

PORTAGE, IN - Doris Jean Fadely, age 82 of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN to George and Nellie (Murdy) Johnson.

Doris is survived by her husband, Dale Fadely; sons, Richard (Amy Parker) Fadely, James (Elaine) Fadely, Dennis (Sharon) Fadely, David (Cynthia) Fadely and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Caroline Kirkpatrick.

Doris was a founding member of the Portage Garden Club and Robinhurst Ladies Golf Club. She was a member of the Rose Society of Porter County and Post 260 Auxiliary Happy Hooker's Crocheting Club. She went to Indiana University Art School and was a homemaker and artist. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home (Portage Chapel) 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial to take place at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.