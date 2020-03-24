PORTAGE, IN - Doris Jean Fadely, age 82 of Portage, IN passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN to George and Nellie (Murdy) Johnson.

Doris is survived by her husband, Dale Fadely; sons: Richard (Amy Parker) Fadely, James (Elaine) Fadely, Dennis (Sharon) Fadely, David (Cynthia) Fadely and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Caroline Kirkpatrick.

Doris was a founding member of the Portage Garden Club and Robinhurst Ladies Golf Club. She was a member of the Rose Society of Porter County and Post 260 Auxiliary Happy Hooker's Crocheting Club. She went to Indiana University Art School and was a homemaker and artist. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

Private family services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Burial will take place alongside her husband at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Services handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOMES, Portage, IN. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.