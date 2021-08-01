March 30, 1934 - July 28, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Doris Jean Kopczak, 87, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She screamed into this world on March 30, 1934, and she immediately set to making her mark. Born in Ambridge, PA to Michael & Bessie (Shaw) Shandick, she was a beauty that broke hearts everywhere. On July 2, 1954 she deigned to marry Gene Kopczak who proclaimed he would marry her the very first time he saw her. They proceeded to set up house where she promptly burned everything she cooked. She would never improve.

Doris never let her hands be idle. She was constantly sewing and crocheting as she and Gene traveled the country in their RV, visiting nearly every state over the years. They were always accompanied by a dog, having spent 65 years with one by their side.

She was preceded in death by Gene on February 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Golando of Valparaiso, grandchildren: Constance "Corrie" Golando (Benji Milanowski) of Lafayette & Ian Golando (Julie Cservenak) of Indianapolis, and great-granddaughter, Daisy Golando. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Golando in October of 2019.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private family ceremony will be held.