Doris "Kay" Rigg

Doris "Kay" Rigg

July 10, 1939 - April 27, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Doris "Kay" Rigg, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was born July 10, 1939 in Du Quoin, IL to Herbert and Nellie (Brown) Baldwin, and graduated from Hebron High School. Kay attended Faith Bible Church in Valparaiso.

On December 4, 1959 she married Roger Rigg who survives along with their daughter, Krista Lazaro of Wanatah, and brothers, Herbert Baldwin, Jr. and Roger Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Rigg and sister, Barbara Adkins.

A visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Faith Bible Church, 305 E. 400 N., Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm, Pastor Andy Wenthold officiating and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Opportunity Enterprises or Faith Bible Church.

