HOBART, IN - Doris Lee Fesi (Haddix) of Hobart, IN passed away peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Margaret Haddix of East Gary; brother, Robert (Melba) Haddix of Indianapolis; and sister, Helen (George) Sabo of Hobart.

She is survived by her two sons: Michael T. (Eva) Fesi of Clinton, IL, Anthony 'Tony' J. Fesi Jr. of Noblesville; granddaughters: Michelle (Chris) Holthaus of Springfield, IL, Jennifer Fesi-Larson of Springfield, IL, Dakota Fesi of Clinton, IL; great-grandchildren: Gabe, Lily and Roark Holthaus of Springfield, IL, and Larkyn Larson of Springfield, IL; her companion for over three decades, William 'Bill' Chattin of Hobart, IN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives; and her precious fur babies: Cuddles and Molly.

Doris enjoyed being a Realtor and finding her clients their dream homes for almost four decades with McColly Real Estate. She attended Emerson High School in Gary and real estate schools for agent and broker's licenses in Indiana. Doris enjoyed crocheting, making floral arrangements, decorating homes and traveling. She cherished time with family especially holidays with all of her family the most and enjoyed making wonderful food and memories for all. Doris was lucky to have two great mentors for cooking with both her mother and her mother-in-law. Doris will be missed by all the many lives she has touched with her very kind, caring and loving compassion for life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hobart Humane Society, PO Box 108 Hobart, IN 46342 in honor of Doris' passion for small animals.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A funeral for Doris will take place Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with additional visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.