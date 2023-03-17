March 5, 1929 - March 15, 2023

LANSING, IL - Doris M. Borja, age 94 of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Jordan Borja, Nina (Luke) Siebold, and Diana Wilz; five grandchildren: Nicole (Tim) Berban, Matthew (Lyndsey) Woodward, Michael Woodward, Ashley (Jack) Cockrell, and Justin Wilz; and eight great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death in 2014 by her beloved husband, Lester Borja, and daughter, Felicia Hairston.

Celebration of Life services for Doris will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 11:30 AM at Christian Fellowship Church, 605 E. 165th St., Hammond, IN 46324, with Pastor Michael Matiscik. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Doris' arrangements.

Doris loved the Lord! She received an award for her 49 years of teaching 2nd grade Sunday School. She met her husband, Lester, on her first day working at Eastman Kodak and they were married for 61 years. She and Lester loved traveling together. And Doris was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Bulls. Doris was a faithful and loving Christian wife, mother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.