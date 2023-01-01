LOWELL, IN - Doris M. Surowiec, 87 of Lowell, IN formally of Lansing, IL went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 25, 2022, Christmas morning. Doris was a loving, caring, and cherished wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grand mother, and friend. She is going to be missed by all those who loved her. Her legacy will live on with her children Deborah (Paul) Surowiec - Montgerard, Michael Surowiec, Kathleen (John) Suckow, Cindy (Roger) Smith, and Kevin (Jennifer) Surowiec; grandchildren Michael Scott (Kiana), Samuel (Katie), Samantha, Alexandra (Kyle), Kyle (Mackenzie), Parker, Travis (Kalea) and Logan, great-granddaughters; Emma, and Westlyn; sister-in-law; Margot Stoll, and countless friends, and extended family. She was welcomed home by her late husband Kenneth C. Surowiec; Parents Lloyd, and Doris Stoll; Brother Harry Stoll.

Doris spent her golden years retired from her lifelong career as a mother, and homemaker. She could be caught snacking on her favorite "goodies" (sweets), walking around her neighborhood, sitting in her rocking chair with her feet up occupied by a word search puzzle, putting a 1,000-piece puzzle together, and watching her beloved Green Bay Packers on the “idiot box.” She would light up the room with her sneaky sarcasm, vibrant laugh, and love she gave to everyone she met. In her earlier years she spent her life traveling and sharing in memories with her husband within The Knights of Columbus functions. Doris will be dearly missed by those who knew her throughout her life, and those she just met.