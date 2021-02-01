July 12, 1929 - Jan. 25, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Doris M. Swanson (nee Carlson) age 91, formerly of Chesterton, passed away on January 25, 2021 in Fairfield, New Jersey. She was born on July 12, 1929 in East Chicago, Indiana to Gottfrid and Pauline (Shreibak) Carlson, both of whom preceded her in death.

On August 8, 1953 she married the love of her life Eldon A. Swanson, who also preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her dear brother Leroy Carlson of Chesterton; her loving children: Claire Swanson of Towaco, NJ, Laura (Tim) Schoenecker of Glen Carbon, IL and Howard (Carolyn) Swanson of Atlanta, GA; and her treasured granddaughters: Kristin and Rachel Schoenecker.

Doris received her nursing diploma from St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago in 1949 and completed her bachelor's degree from the University of St. Francis. Doris worked as the head school nurse in Duneland Schools for many years. In that role, she wrote Duneland's first AIDs curriculum. She was also inducted into The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in recognition of outstanding work in education in her role as school nurse. After she retired from Duneland, she worked part-time for the Porter County Health Department giving vaccinations.