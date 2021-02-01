July 12, 1929 - Jan. 25, 2021
CHESTERTON, IN - Doris M. Swanson (nee Carlson) age 91, formerly of Chesterton, passed away on January 25, 2021 in Fairfield, New Jersey. She was born on July 12, 1929 in East Chicago, Indiana to Gottfrid and Pauline (Shreibak) Carlson, both of whom preceded her in death.
On August 8, 1953 she married the love of her life Eldon A. Swanson, who also preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her dear brother Leroy Carlson of Chesterton; her loving children: Claire Swanson of Towaco, NJ, Laura (Tim) Schoenecker of Glen Carbon, IL and Howard (Carolyn) Swanson of Atlanta, GA; and her treasured granddaughters: Kristin and Rachel Schoenecker.
Doris received her nursing diploma from St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago in 1949 and completed her bachelor's degree from the University of St. Francis. Doris worked as the head school nurse in Duneland Schools for many years. In that role, she wrote Duneland's first AIDs curriculum. She was also inducted into The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in recognition of outstanding work in education in her role as school nurse. After she retired from Duneland, she worked part-time for the Porter County Health Department giving vaccinations.
Doris was also active in the community as a member of Tri Kappa service sorority and at her church Augsburg Ev. Lutheran Church in Porter. In the 1970's, she organized many successful Red Cross blood drives and received the Clara Barton Medal from the Red Cross for her work. She also volunteered as an election judge for many years.
As an accomplished seamstress and knitter, Doris made clothing, afghans and many other items for friends and family.
Doris never met a stranger and touched many peoples' lives as nurse, volunteer, mother, daughter, and grandmother. She will be sorely missed.
A memorial service is planned for late summer 2021 at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Porter, Indiana. Should friends desire, memorials can be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church or the Westchester Public Library.